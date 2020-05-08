All apartments in Los Angeles
6548 Colbath Avenue

6548 Colbath Avenue
Location

6548 Colbath Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
Super Charming Valley Glen Cottage!! This 2 bed 1.25 bath home features original hardwood floors, charming eat-in country kitchen featuring a Wolf range, dishwasher, refrigerator and micorwave. Light, bright living room features working wood burning fireplace and large windows. Cozy dining room with wainscoting. Spacious den with fireplace and view of backyard and trees. New energy efficient windows throughout. Drought tolerant landscaping. New exterior paint. Interior paint is fresh in most rooms. Interior laundry room off kitchen wtih washer and dryer. Great backyard with large shade tree and patio; drought tolerant landscaping. Lots of room to entertain. Alarm system. 220 Charging Station in Driveway. Great neighborhood for walking! Quiet. Central access to the 170, 405 and 101 fwys. Universal Studios, Disney, Warner Bros, Balboa Park. Just a stone's throw to Ventura Blvd with shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Walkable neighborhood. Owner will consider small pet with deposit. Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6548 Colbath Avenue have any available units?
6548 Colbath Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6548 Colbath Avenue have?
Some of 6548 Colbath Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6548 Colbath Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6548 Colbath Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6548 Colbath Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6548 Colbath Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6548 Colbath Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6548 Colbath Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6548 Colbath Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6548 Colbath Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6548 Colbath Avenue have a pool?
No, 6548 Colbath Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6548 Colbath Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6548 Colbath Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6548 Colbath Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6548 Colbath Avenue has units with dishwashers.
