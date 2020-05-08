6548 Colbath Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking

Super Charming Valley Glen Cottage!! This 2 bed 1.25 bath home features original hardwood floors, charming eat-in country kitchen featuring a Wolf range, dishwasher, refrigerator and micorwave. Light, bright living room features working wood burning fireplace and large windows. Cozy dining room with wainscoting. Spacious den with fireplace and view of backyard and trees. New energy efficient windows throughout. Drought tolerant landscaping. New exterior paint. Interior paint is fresh in most rooms. Interior laundry room off kitchen wtih washer and dryer. Great backyard with large shade tree and patio; drought tolerant landscaping. Lots of room to entertain. Alarm system. 220 Charging Station in Driveway. Great neighborhood for walking! Quiet. Central access to the 170, 405 and 101 fwys. Universal Studios, Disney, Warner Bros, Balboa Park. Just a stone's throw to Ventura Blvd with shopping, restaurants and nightlife. Walkable neighborhood. Owner will consider small pet with deposit. Breed restrictions apply.