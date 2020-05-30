All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

6547 De Longpre Avenue

6547 De Longpre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6547 De Longpre Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
For a Virtual Tour please copy and paste this into your Web Browser.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/v5e24nozga9z9de/2020-04-20%2013.31.08.mov?dl=0

Nice Furnished 2 bedroom Front House in great area of Hollywood close to everything. Can be rented as unfurnished but same price. Completely updated recently. Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Nice private front yard. Off street parking and Street parking with permit. 1 year minimum

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 De Longpre Avenue have any available units?
6547 De Longpre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6547 De Longpre Avenue have?
Some of 6547 De Longpre Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 De Longpre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6547 De Longpre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 De Longpre Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6547 De Longpre Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6547 De Longpre Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6547 De Longpre Avenue offers parking.
Does 6547 De Longpre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6547 De Longpre Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 De Longpre Avenue have a pool?
No, 6547 De Longpre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6547 De Longpre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6547 De Longpre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 De Longpre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6547 De Longpre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
