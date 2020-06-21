All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

6546 W. Olympic Blvd

6546 Olympic Place · (323) 459-1405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6546 Olympic Place, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One bedrooms (room mates situation) available in 6546 W Olympic Blvd lower 3 bd 1.5 bath unit and 6538 1/2 W Olympic Blvd 2bd 1 bath. Shared kitchen and baths. There is a community laundry onsite. Architectural details of French heritage take you back in time to culture and decor at another level. This wonderful community with romantic country yard located in Beverly Hills adjacent area, around the corner of Beverly Center, Cedars, minutes to Hollywood and downtown. Extra large unit with own entrance from the street has high ceilings and lots of natural light. Modern word amenities offer updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, counter tops and fixtures,hardwood floors. The unit comes with refrigerator and stove. There are lots of closet and storage space. Pictures of a similar unit. Easy qualification. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 W. Olympic Blvd have any available units?
6546 W. Olympic Blvd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6546 W. Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 6546 W. Olympic Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 W. Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6546 W. Olympic Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 W. Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6546 W. Olympic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6546 W. Olympic Blvd offer parking?
No, 6546 W. Olympic Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6546 W. Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6546 W. Olympic Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 W. Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 6546 W. Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6546 W. Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6546 W. Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 W. Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6546 W. Olympic Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
