Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

One bedrooms (room mates situation) available in 6546 W Olympic Blvd lower 3 bd 1.5 bath unit and 6538 1/2 W Olympic Blvd 2bd 1 bath. Shared kitchen and baths. There is a community laundry onsite. Architectural details of French heritage take you back in time to culture and decor at another level. This wonderful community with romantic country yard located in Beverly Hills adjacent area, around the corner of Beverly Center, Cedars, minutes to Hollywood and downtown. Extra large unit with own entrance from the street has high ceilings and lots of natural light. Modern word amenities offer updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, counter tops and fixtures,hardwood floors. The unit comes with refrigerator and stove. There are lots of closet and storage space. Pictures of a similar unit. Easy qualification. Call today for a showing!