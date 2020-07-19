6546 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

Entertaining is a breeze in this gated architectural masterpiece, nestled in the heart of Beverly Grove every convenience is within walking distance. With modern details at every turn, this bright open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen designed around the art of entertaining, with Miele & Leicht appliances tons of storage and an oversized center island. Pocket sliding doors throughout seamlessly integrate over 4,700 SF indoor and outdoor living space. 4 generous bedrooms & 6 bathrooms including a master suite with fireplace, large private balcony, walk-in closets and sleek master bath with a free-standing soaking tub. A cozy outdoor terrace on the second floor that leads to the rooftop deck which features a built-in wet bar and 360 views of Los Angeles are few of the modern-day amenities this private home has to offer. The backyard is the ultimate oasis, featuring a beautiful pool and spa with Cabana area, outdoor shower, great for hosting all year round.