All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6546 COLGATE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6546 COLGATE Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

6546 COLGATE Avenue

6546 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6546 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Entertaining is a breeze in this gated architectural masterpiece, nestled in the heart of Beverly Grove every convenience is within walking distance. With modern details at every turn, this bright open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen designed around the art of entertaining, with Miele & Leicht appliances tons of storage and an oversized center island. Pocket sliding doors throughout seamlessly integrate over 4,700 SF indoor and outdoor living space. 4 generous bedrooms & 6 bathrooms including a master suite with fireplace, large private balcony, walk-in closets and sleek master bath with a free-standing soaking tub. A cozy outdoor terrace on the second floor that leads to the rooftop deck which features a built-in wet bar and 360 views of Los Angeles are few of the modern-day amenities this private home has to offer. The backyard is the ultimate oasis, featuring a beautiful pool and spa with Cabana area, outdoor shower, great for hosting all year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6546 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6546 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6546 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6546 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6546 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6546 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6546 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6546 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6546 COLGATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6546 COLGATE Avenue has a pool.
Does 6546 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6546 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6546 COLGATE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College