Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

6543 Hayes Drive

6543 Hayes Drive · (310) 346-7851
Location

6543 Hayes Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
Location! Location! This gorgeous Spanish style home in Carthay Circle/West Mid-City is a true charmer. Set back a good distance from the street, this 2.5 bedroom & 2 bath home is quiet & affords plenty of privacy. Natural hardwood floors throughout w/a plethora of windows allowing plenty of natural lighting to illuminate this beauty. Spacious kitchen w/plenty of cabinetry & countertop space along w/an adjacent breakfast nook that overlooks the rear private gardens. The kitchen includes use of a dishwasher & stove/hood. Huge living room w/an adjacent spacious dining area, both with nice tall curved ceilings ...giving you plenty of 'social zones.' Master bedroom suite has access to its own 3/4 bathroom, walk-in closet & an extra attached bonus room which may be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, lounge area etc. Hallway is illuminated w/a skylight leading to a fully sized bathroom w/double sinks, separate shower & bathtub. The home also has its own laundry room with washer/dryer. Central A/C. Conveniently located close to public transportation, areas of commerce, restaurants, museums, freeways, parks. Nearby parks include La Cienega Park, Price Playground & Hancock Park. Close to many landmarks incl LACMA, The Grove, Beverly Center, Rodeo Drive, Melrose, Cedars Sinai, Hollywood, Beverly Hills & much more... Walkscore® 82, Transit Score® 68, Bike Score® 67...0.2mi from 5 different Metro local lines & the soon to be Metro. Call Jennifer Avellan Today (310)346-7851

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6543 Hayes Drive have any available units?
6543 Hayes Drive has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6543 Hayes Drive have?
Some of 6543 Hayes Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6543 Hayes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6543 Hayes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6543 Hayes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6543 Hayes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6543 Hayes Drive offer parking?
No, 6543 Hayes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6543 Hayes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6543 Hayes Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6543 Hayes Drive have a pool?
No, 6543 Hayes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6543 Hayes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6543 Hayes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6543 Hayes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6543 Hayes Drive has units with dishwashers.
