6543 Hayes Drive

Location! Location! This gorgeous Spanish style home in Carthay Circle/West Mid-City is a true charmer. Set back a good distance from the street, this 2.5 bedroom & 2 bath home is quiet & affords plenty of privacy. Natural hardwood floors throughout w/a plethora of windows allowing plenty of natural lighting to illuminate this beauty. Spacious kitchen w/plenty of cabinetry & countertop space along w/an adjacent breakfast nook that overlooks the rear private gardens. The kitchen includes use of a dishwasher & stove/hood. Huge living room w/an adjacent spacious dining area, both with nice tall curved ceilings ...giving you plenty of 'social zones.' Master bedroom suite has access to its own 3/4 bathroom, walk-in closet & an extra attached bonus room which may be used as a 3rd bedroom, office, lounge area etc. Hallway is illuminated w/a skylight leading to a fully sized bathroom w/double sinks, separate shower & bathtub. The home also has its own laundry room with washer/dryer. Central A/C. Conveniently located close to public transportation, areas of commerce, restaurants, museums, freeways, parks. Nearby parks include La Cienega Park, Price Playground & Hancock Park. Close to many landmarks incl LACMA, The Grove, Beverly Center, Rodeo Drive, Melrose, Cedars Sinai, Hollywood, Beverly Hills & much more... Walkscore® 82, Transit Score® 68, Bike Score® 67...0.2mi from 5 different Metro local lines & the soon to be Metro. Call Jennifer Avellan Today (310)346-7851