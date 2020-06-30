All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 21 2020 at 10:22 AM

6530 West 6th Street

6530 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6530 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
6530 West 6th Street - Villas on West 6th Street Near Beverly Hills-NO SECURITY DEPOSIT -
Gorgeous Upper Mediterranean/Moorish Villa (Duplex) with High Ceilings, Approximately 2300 Square feet, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Old World Charm..Charming garden in backyard....The unit has 3 Bedrooms and 1.75 Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Area in the Kitchen, Service Porch, Sun Room, Front and Rear Entrances, Parking Available, Air Conditioning and located on a Corner Lot on the Corner of 6th and Sweetzer. Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Washer and Dryer included. Unit will be detailed out, painted and cleaned before move in... GOOD CREDIT AND VERIFIABLE INCOME NEEDED...CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 700 OR HIGHER. For Appointment Call/Text 310-704-2974 or email to apartmentequities@gmail.com

(RLNE5526085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 West 6th Street have any available units?
6530 West 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 West 6th Street have?
Some of 6530 West 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 West 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6530 West 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 West 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6530 West 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6530 West 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6530 West 6th Street offers parking.
Does 6530 West 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 West 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 West 6th Street have a pool?
No, 6530 West 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6530 West 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 6530 West 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 West 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 West 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

