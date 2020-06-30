Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning

6530 West 6th Street - Villas on West 6th Street Near Beverly Hills-NO SECURITY DEPOSIT -

Gorgeous Upper Mediterranean/Moorish Villa (Duplex) with High Ceilings, Approximately 2300 Square feet, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Old World Charm..Charming garden in backyard....The unit has 3 Bedrooms and 1.75 Bathrooms, Formal Dining Room, Breakfast Area in the Kitchen, Service Porch, Sun Room, Front and Rear Entrances, Parking Available, Air Conditioning and located on a Corner Lot on the Corner of 6th and Sweetzer. Refrigerator, Stove/Oven and Washer and Dryer included. Unit will be detailed out, painted and cleaned before move in... GOOD CREDIT AND VERIFIABLE INCOME NEEDED...CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 700 OR HIGHER. For Appointment Call/Text 310-704-2974 or email to apartmentequities@gmail.com



