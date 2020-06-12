All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6530 Sepulveda Boulevard

6530 N Sepulveda Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6530 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
Introducing San Fernando Valley’s newest community, SkyLA. Strategically situated in the center of the Valley adjacent to Sherman Oaks , the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, and Lake Balboa, these brand new stylish apartments are designed specifically for convenient luxurious living. Only a stone’s throw from The Sherman Oaks Galleria, banking institutions, gourmet restaurants, transit lines, and conveniently near the 405 freeway. These spacious two bedrooms apartment homes have two upgraded bathrooms with high-end finishes throughout, in unit washer and dryers, and walk-in closets. Additionally, each two bedroom home includes two secured parking spots. For your convenience and recreation there is a well-equipped gym and recreation room with a pool table, couches and televisions. Included is a state-of-the-art business center with computers designed specifically for your in-house use. For your rest time and enjoyment there is an outdoor bar-be-cue area, entertainment area and romantic seating areas. Everything you could want in an apartment home and apartment building is here. *PROMOTION* 12 month lease will receive 2 weeks free rent. 18 month lease will receive 1 month free rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard have any available units?
6530 Sepulveda Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard have?
Some of 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6530 Sepulveda Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6530 Sepulveda Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
