6530 Sepulveda Boulevard

Amenities
Introducing San Fernando Valley’s newest community, SkyLA. Strategically situated in the center of the Valley adjacent to Sherman Oaks , the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, and Lake Balboa, these brand new stylish apartments are designed specifically for convenient luxurious living. Only a stone’s throw from The Sherman Oaks Galleria, banking institutions, gourmet restaurants, transit lines, and conveniently near the 405 freeway. These spacious two bedrooms apartment homes have two upgraded bathrooms with high-end finishes throughout, in unit washer and dryers, and walk-in closets. Additionally, each two bedroom home includes two secured parking spots. For your convenience and recreation there is a well-equipped gym and recreation room with a pool table, couches and televisions. Included is a state-of-the-art business center with computers designed specifically for your in-house use. For your rest time and enjoyment there is an outdoor bar-be-cue area, entertainment area and romantic seating areas. Everything you could want in an apartment home and apartment building is here. *PROMOTION* 12 month lease will receive 2 weeks free rent. 18 month lease will receive 1 month free rent.