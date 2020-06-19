All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6525 Ruffner Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6525 Ruffner Avenue
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:35 AM

6525 Ruffner Avenue

6525 Ruffner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6525 Ruffner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in West Van Nuys, Upgraded Kitchen. Hardwood floors through out. Washer and dryer hook ups, 2 car garage.
Utilities Included in the rent are water ,Gas and electricity
Pets allowed are DOGS and CATS
Drive by Immediately and see it !!!
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home in West Van Nuys, Upgraded Kitchen. Hardwood floors through out. Washer and dryer hook ups, 2 car garage.
Utilities Included in the rent are water ,Gas and electricity
Pets allowed are DOGS and CATS
Drive by Immediately and see it !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6525 Ruffner Avenue have any available units?
6525 Ruffner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6525 Ruffner Avenue have?
Some of 6525 Ruffner Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6525 Ruffner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6525 Ruffner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6525 Ruffner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6525 Ruffner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6525 Ruffner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6525 Ruffner Avenue offers parking.
Does 6525 Ruffner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6525 Ruffner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6525 Ruffner Avenue have a pool?
No, 6525 Ruffner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6525 Ruffner Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6525 Ruffner Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6525 Ruffner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6525 Ruffner Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College