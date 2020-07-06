6524 Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

This beautiful and private front house located in Lake Balboa can now be YOURS. The home is fully upgraded with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Open and bright floor plan with formal dining room. Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances and indoor washer and dryer. The bedrooms offer ample cabinet space, laminate floors and recessed lights throughout. You'll fall in love with the beautiful curb appeal and the large sparkling swimming pool ideal for relaxing or entertaining guests. Pets and kids are welcome!!! Street parking only. Stop by and fall in love!