All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6524 Balboa Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6524 Balboa Boulevard
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

6524 Balboa Boulevard

6524 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6524 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This beautiful and private front house located in Lake Balboa can now be YOURS. The home is fully upgraded with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Open and bright floor plan with formal dining room. Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances and indoor washer and dryer. The bedrooms offer ample cabinet space, laminate floors and recessed lights throughout. You'll fall in love with the beautiful curb appeal and the large sparkling swimming pool ideal for relaxing or entertaining guests. Pets and kids are welcome!!! Street parking only. Stop by and fall in love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
6524 Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6524 Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 6524 Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6524 Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6524 Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6524 Balboa Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6524 Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6524 Balboa Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6524 Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6524 Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6524 Balboa Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6524 Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6524 Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 Balboa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College