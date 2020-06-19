All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6523 Penfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6523 Penfield Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

6523 Penfield Avenue

6523 Penfield Avenue · (626) 644-8665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6523 Penfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1982 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to a beautiful single story home with guest unit. Three bedroom and two bathroom main house, with attached guest quarters that includes kitchenette, large living area, bedroom, and bathroom. Main house featuring an open living room with fireplace and breakfast counter, open to the kitchen and dining area leading to the patio and back yard via sliding doors. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Wood floors throughout the house, recent lighting and dual pane windows. Remodeled bathrooms, and recently painted bedrooms with new plantation shutters and wood blinds. The backyard includes a patio with covered trellis, grassy area and mature trees for added privacy. Indoor laundry room with utility sink, two-car carport with driveway space for additional parking, and new AC/heating unit. Close to Warner Center, Topanga Mall & Village, and Pierce College as well as easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6523 Penfield Avenue have any available units?
6523 Penfield Avenue has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6523 Penfield Avenue have?
Some of 6523 Penfield Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6523 Penfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6523 Penfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6523 Penfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6523 Penfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6523 Penfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6523 Penfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6523 Penfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6523 Penfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6523 Penfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 6523 Penfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6523 Penfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6523 Penfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6523 Penfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6523 Penfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6523 Penfield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity