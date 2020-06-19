6523 Penfield Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Welcome to a beautiful single story home with guest unit. Three bedroom and two bathroom main house, with attached guest quarters that includes kitchenette, large living area, bedroom, and bathroom. Main house featuring an open living room with fireplace and breakfast counter, open to the kitchen and dining area leading to the patio and back yard via sliding doors. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Wood floors throughout the house, recent lighting and dual pane windows. Remodeled bathrooms, and recently painted bedrooms with new plantation shutters and wood blinds. The backyard includes a patio with covered trellis, grassy area and mature trees for added privacy. Indoor laundry room with utility sink, two-car carport with driveway space for additional parking, and new AC/heating unit. Close to Warner Center, Topanga Mall & Village, and Pierce College as well as easy freeway access.