Amenities

w/d hookup carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom two-level unit built in 2007 as part of Duplex located conveniently near the Harbor Freeway. wood plank floors all throughout, New carpet in stairs, new paint throughout. Washer/dryer hookups in laundry room near back door. all new fixtures in bathrooms.Tenant pays ALL utilities including water/trash.