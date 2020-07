Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3cb6d8308b ---- 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home, conveniently located near LMU, Visitation, Kentwood Elementary, shopping center, and Westchester Golf Course. Appliances are for the convenience of the tenant and will not be maintained by All County. This property is currently available for showings, please schedule your appointment for viewing.