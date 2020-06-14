All apartments in Los Angeles
651 West 12th Street

651 West 12th Street · (310) 750-4885
Location

651 West 12th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 651 W. 12th Street #2, San Pedro 90731

- Rent: $1,275 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500
- Credit Score 600 or Better
- Bedroom: 1
- Bathroom: 1
- Approx: 675 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Carpet in bedroom and living room
- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Stove & oven included
- Window coverings
- Gated Complex
- Community laundry on-site
- Street Parking Only
- Utilities included: water, sewer, & trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 West 12th Street have any available units?
651 West 12th Street has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 West 12th Street have?
Some of 651 West 12th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
651 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 651 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 651 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 651 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 651 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 651 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
