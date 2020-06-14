651 West 12th Street

Amenities

- Address: 651 W. 12th Street #2, San Pedro 90731



- Rent: $1,275 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,500

- Credit Score 600 or Better

- Bedroom: 1

- Bathroom: 1

- Approx: 675 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Carpet in bedroom and living room

- Tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom

- Stove & oven included

- Window coverings

- Gated Complex

- Community laundry on-site

- Street Parking Only

- Utilities included: water, sewer, & trash

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.