6506 Forbes Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry hot tub

Lovely, updated, Lake Balboa home available for rent on a quiet tree lined street! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms of charm. The home features an open floor plan that connects the living and dining rooms. The updated kitchen has a spacious breakfast nook which is adjacent to the laundry room with stackable washer/dryer. The master bath is remodeled and has a luxurious, spa-like feel. The backyard has a huge deck, perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining, and is beautifully landscaped. Located near Balboa Lake, running and biking paths, and close to recreation activities like soccer, basketball, and golf courses, this makes a wonderful home!