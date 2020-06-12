All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
6506 Forbes Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:16 AM

6506 Forbes Avenue

6506 Forbes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6506 Forbes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
basketball court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
hot tub
Lovely, updated, Lake Balboa home available for rent on a quiet tree lined street! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms of charm. The home features an open floor plan that connects the living and dining rooms. The updated kitchen has a spacious breakfast nook which is adjacent to the laundry room with stackable washer/dryer. The master bath is remodeled and has a luxurious, spa-like feel. The backyard has a huge deck, perfect for entertaining and al fresco dining, and is beautifully landscaped. Located near Balboa Lake, running and biking paths, and close to recreation activities like soccer, basketball, and golf courses, this makes a wonderful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Forbes Avenue have any available units?
6506 Forbes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Forbes Avenue have?
Some of 6506 Forbes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Forbes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Forbes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Forbes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6506 Forbes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6506 Forbes Avenue offer parking?
No, 6506 Forbes Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6506 Forbes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 Forbes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Forbes Avenue have a pool?
No, 6506 Forbes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6506 Forbes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6506 Forbes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Forbes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 Forbes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
