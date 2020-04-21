All apartments in Los Angeles
6464 BRYN MAWR Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6464 BRYN MAWR Drive

6464 W Bryn Mawr Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6464 W Bryn Mawr Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fully furnished elegant home offers the ultimate in privacy and serenity in the hills just minutes from the Hollywood Bowl. A wall of south-facing retractable glass doors and sliders in every room bring the outdoors indoors. California living at its best. High beamed ceiling, a wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors define the spacious living room. No excuse for "dining out" when you have this new cooks kitchen. And the new bath and 1/2 bath feel like you are headed in for a spa treatment. Like a Four Seasons Penthouse but with the privacy of a single family home in a beautiful setting. Furnished in grand style from the high end, designer living room chairs and coffee table, custom cabinets, grand piano, HD Flat screen and every cooking tool you need. An expansive deck with hot tub and lush plantings is the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Just bring your clothes, a tooth brush, and live the good life. Maid service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive have any available units?
6464 BRYN MAWR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive have?
Some of 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6464 BRYN MAWR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive offers parking.
Does 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive have a pool?
No, 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive have accessible units?
No, 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6464 BRYN MAWR Drive has units with dishwashers.
