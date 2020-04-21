6464 BRYN MAWR Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill hot tub

Fully furnished elegant home offers the ultimate in privacy and serenity in the hills just minutes from the Hollywood Bowl. A wall of south-facing retractable glass doors and sliders in every room bring the outdoors indoors. California living at its best. High beamed ceiling, a wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors define the spacious living room. No excuse for "dining out" when you have this new cooks kitchen. And the new bath and 1/2 bath feel like you are headed in for a spa treatment. Like a Four Seasons Penthouse but with the privacy of a single family home in a beautiful setting. Furnished in grand style from the high end, designer living room chairs and coffee table, custom cabinets, grand piano, HD Flat screen and every cooking tool you need. An expansive deck with hot tub and lush plantings is the perfect setting for relaxing or entertaining. Just bring your clothes, a tooth brush, and live the good life. Maid service included!