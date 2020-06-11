6453 NANCY Street

Amenities

The perfect location sets the stage for this exceptional lease opportunity in the very desirable Silicon Beach, North Kentwood neighborhood. Step inside and be welcomed by rich hardwood floors, abundant natural light and a beautiful spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area and enormous living room. Upstairs features a plentiful master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and attached bonus room. Three other well-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and centrally located bathroom rounds out the upstairs. Downstairs has a bedroom and full bathroom that completes the floor plan. This freshly painted home will come with landscaping maintenance and washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Conveniently located for easy commuting throughout LA and the Westside, this tastefully updated home is a jewel of Westchester and a fantastic lease opportunity with close proximity to Playa Vista.