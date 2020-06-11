All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6453 NANCY Street

6453 W Nancy St · No Longer Available
Location

6453 W Nancy St, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
The perfect location sets the stage for this exceptional lease opportunity in the very desirable Silicon Beach, North Kentwood neighborhood. Step inside and be welcomed by rich hardwood floors, abundant natural light and a beautiful spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area and enormous living room. Upstairs features a plentiful master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and attached bonus room. Three other well-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans and centrally located bathroom rounds out the upstairs. Downstairs has a bedroom and full bathroom that completes the floor plan. This freshly painted home will come with landscaping maintenance and washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Conveniently located for easy commuting throughout LA and the Westside, this tastefully updated home is a jewel of Westchester and a fantastic lease opportunity with close proximity to Playa Vista.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 NANCY Street have any available units?
6453 NANCY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6453 NANCY Street have?
Some of 6453 NANCY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 NANCY Street currently offering any rent specials?
6453 NANCY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 NANCY Street pet-friendly?
No, 6453 NANCY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6453 NANCY Street offer parking?
Yes, 6453 NANCY Street does offer parking.
Does 6453 NANCY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6453 NANCY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 NANCY Street have a pool?
No, 6453 NANCY Street does not have a pool.
Does 6453 NANCY Street have accessible units?
No, 6453 NANCY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 NANCY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6453 NANCY Street has units with dishwashers.
