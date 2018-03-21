All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:27 AM

645 W 9th Street

645 West 9th Street · (626) 991-1132
Location

645 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
coffee bar
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
Come live in the vibrant Downtown LA! Located in the sought after South Park area of DTLA, close to the Staples center, convention center, theatres, Ralphs and Whole Foods Market, a variety types of restaurants, gourmet coffee shops and other specialty eateries. Just blocks away from FIDM, Ace Hotel, and the metro station on 7th! This unit offers an open floor plan with high ceilings, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a balcony, inside washer and dryer, one parking with option to lease another, and amenities that will spoil you and your friends, pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ, entertainment room with a pool table, TV, lounge areas and a kitchen for you to throw the best get-togethers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 W 9th Street have any available units?
645 W 9th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 W 9th Street have?
Some of 645 W 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 W 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
645 W 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 W 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 645 W 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 645 W 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 645 W 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 645 W 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 W 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 W 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 645 W 9th Street has a pool.
Does 645 W 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 645 W 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 645 W 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 W 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
