645 W 9th Street

Come live in the vibrant Downtown LA! Located in the sought after South Park area of DTLA, close to the Staples center, convention center, theatres, Ralphs and Whole Foods Market, a variety types of restaurants, gourmet coffee shops and other specialty eateries. Just blocks away from FIDM, Ace Hotel, and the metro station on 7th! This unit offers an open floor plan with high ceilings, 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a balcony, inside washer and dryer, one parking with option to lease another, and amenities that will spoil you and your friends, pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ, entertainment room with a pool table, TV, lounge areas and a kitchen for you to throw the best get-togethers!