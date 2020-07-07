All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

645 N. IRVING BLVD

645 North Irving Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

645 North Irving Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
yoga
VINTAGE CHARM & HUGE! FLOODED WITH SUNLIGHT - REFINISHED ORIGINAL HARDWOODS- BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER - SHARED OUTDOOR SPACE - 1 BLOCK FROM PARAMOUNT!
Come join us for an Open House!

RSVP ONLY

WHEN: Thursday 03/07

WHERE: 645 N Irving Blvd

TIME: 12-12:30

How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@IRVING\" to 323-633-0276
Tremendous! 950sft 1B with so much space you?d think it must have a second bedroom. Big and open high ceilinged living spaces with rustic Spanish style interior. Warm soothing earth tones and wood floors dovetail with the cozy faux fireplace and arched separate dining room (with a walk-in closet!) to create a feeling of old-style living right in trendy Larchmont Village (and let?s admit it ? it?s our favorite part of LA).
Feel that homey fresh feeling in the kitchen with its milky white cabinets and eat in kitchen. Get that fresh linen smell in the laundry room with your brand new washer/dryer. . Step out back into the blooming shared outdoor space you can definitely keep pretending you?ve escaped time and the city.
Sleep easy into dreams or snuggle up in bed with Game of Thrones in the airy, bright bedroom big enough for a king (bed) - and then some. some, meaning your brand new AC unit!
Did we mention you?re in the heart of Larchmont Village? It?s worth mentioning again - you can breeze over to CafGratitude, Lemonade, Bricks n Scones, Coffee + Food, Osteria Mama, YogaWorks, Babycakes?we can?t name ALL the cafs, workouts and restaurants?there?s just too many. But we?ll say the Sunday Farmer?s Market- it?s sorta the best way to spend a Sunday.

One Year Minimum Lease
One Month\'s Security Deposit
Landlord Pays Water/Trash
Tenant Pays Gas/Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 N. IRVING BLVD have any available units?
645 N. IRVING BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 N. IRVING BLVD have?
Some of 645 N. IRVING BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 N. IRVING BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
645 N. IRVING BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 N. IRVING BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 645 N. IRVING BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 645 N. IRVING BLVD offer parking?
No, 645 N. IRVING BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 645 N. IRVING BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 N. IRVING BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 N. IRVING BLVD have a pool?
No, 645 N. IRVING BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 645 N. IRVING BLVD have accessible units?
No, 645 N. IRVING BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 645 N. IRVING BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 645 N. IRVING BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.

