Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry yoga

VINTAGE CHARM & HUGE! FLOODED WITH SUNLIGHT - REFINISHED ORIGINAL HARDWOODS- BRAND NEW WASHER/DRYER - SHARED OUTDOOR SPACE - 1 BLOCK FROM PARAMOUNT!

Come join us for an Open House!



RSVP ONLY



WHEN: Thursday 03/07



WHERE: 645 N Irving Blvd



TIME: 12-12:30



How to RSVP: Please text \"yourname@IRVING\" to 323-633-0276

Tremendous! 950sft 1B with so much space you?d think it must have a second bedroom. Big and open high ceilinged living spaces with rustic Spanish style interior. Warm soothing earth tones and wood floors dovetail with the cozy faux fireplace and arched separate dining room (with a walk-in closet!) to create a feeling of old-style living right in trendy Larchmont Village (and let?s admit it ? it?s our favorite part of LA).

Feel that homey fresh feeling in the kitchen with its milky white cabinets and eat in kitchen. Get that fresh linen smell in the laundry room with your brand new washer/dryer. . Step out back into the blooming shared outdoor space you can definitely keep pretending you?ve escaped time and the city.

Sleep easy into dreams or snuggle up in bed with Game of Thrones in the airy, bright bedroom big enough for a king (bed) - and then some. some, meaning your brand new AC unit!

Did we mention you?re in the heart of Larchmont Village? It?s worth mentioning again - you can breeze over to CafGratitude, Lemonade, Bricks n Scones, Coffee + Food, Osteria Mama, YogaWorks, Babycakes?we can?t name ALL the cafs, workouts and restaurants?there?s just too many. But we?ll say the Sunday Farmer?s Market- it?s sorta the best way to spend a Sunday.



One Year Minimum Lease

One Month\'s Security Deposit

Landlord Pays Water/Trash

Tenant Pays Gas/Electric