6446 RIGGS Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located on one of the best streets in the North Kentwood neighborhood, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home awaits a nice family. Boasting beautiful, brand-new hardwood floors in a bright and inviting living room with adjacent dining room. The eat-in kitchen features spacious counters and lots of cabinets, a refrigerator, oven, stove top, dishwasher, and an adjacent laundry room with a new washer and dryer. A truly bright house with lots of windows throughout and a slider off the back bedroom allowing for enjoyment of ocean breezes. The fenced backyard offers a covered and open patio, grassy area and fruit trees. The attached 2-car garage is at the end of a long driveway.