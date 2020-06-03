All apartments in Los Angeles
6446 RIGGS Place

6446 Riggs Place · No Longer Available
Location

6446 Riggs Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on one of the best streets in the North Kentwood neighborhood, this 3 bedroom/2 bath home awaits a nice family. Boasting beautiful, brand-new hardwood floors in a bright and inviting living room with adjacent dining room. The eat-in kitchen features spacious counters and lots of cabinets, a refrigerator, oven, stove top, dishwasher, and an adjacent laundry room with a new washer and dryer. A truly bright house with lots of windows throughout and a slider off the back bedroom allowing for enjoyment of ocean breezes. The fenced backyard offers a covered and open patio, grassy area and fruit trees. The attached 2-car garage is at the end of a long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6446 RIGGS Place have any available units?
6446 RIGGS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6446 RIGGS Place have?
Some of 6446 RIGGS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6446 RIGGS Place currently offering any rent specials?
6446 RIGGS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6446 RIGGS Place pet-friendly?
No, 6446 RIGGS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6446 RIGGS Place offer parking?
Yes, 6446 RIGGS Place offers parking.
Does 6446 RIGGS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6446 RIGGS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6446 RIGGS Place have a pool?
No, 6446 RIGGS Place does not have a pool.
Does 6446 RIGGS Place have accessible units?
No, 6446 RIGGS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6446 RIGGS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6446 RIGGS Place has units with dishwashers.

