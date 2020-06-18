6439 DEEP DELL Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

This stunning newer construction and recently updated home offers contemporary living at its best. Very spacious open floor plan, with two living rooms and many windows and high ceilings make this home a stunner! Tons of natural light, custom cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout, top of the line appliances, designer faucets, NEST thermostat, and alarm system. Enjoy the beautiful mountain and city view from the outside deck and large cozy patio. This glamorous home is great for entertaining and is based at a top location on a private quiet street with great access to the city, the freeway, and hiking trails.(Residence is available furnished at $8500/ month. Residence is available to be purchased as well. Please contact LA for more details.)