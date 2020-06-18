All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6439 DEEP DELL Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6439 DEEP DELL Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6439 DEEP DELL Place

6439 Deep Dell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6439 Deep Dell Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
This stunning newer construction and recently updated home offers contemporary living at its best. Very spacious open floor plan, with two living rooms and many windows and high ceilings make this home a stunner! Tons of natural light, custom cabinets, hardwood flooring throughout, top of the line appliances, designer faucets, NEST thermostat, and alarm system. Enjoy the beautiful mountain and city view from the outside deck and large cozy patio. This glamorous home is great for entertaining and is based at a top location on a private quiet street with great access to the city, the freeway, and hiking trails.(Residence is available furnished at $8500/ month. Residence is available to be purchased as well. Please contact LA for more details.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 DEEP DELL Place have any available units?
6439 DEEP DELL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6439 DEEP DELL Place have?
Some of 6439 DEEP DELL Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6439 DEEP DELL Place currently offering any rent specials?
6439 DEEP DELL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 DEEP DELL Place pet-friendly?
No, 6439 DEEP DELL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6439 DEEP DELL Place offer parking?
Yes, 6439 DEEP DELL Place offers parking.
Does 6439 DEEP DELL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6439 DEEP DELL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 DEEP DELL Place have a pool?
No, 6439 DEEP DELL Place does not have a pool.
Does 6439 DEEP DELL Place have accessible units?
No, 6439 DEEP DELL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 DEEP DELL Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6439 DEEP DELL Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College