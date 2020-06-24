6432 W 82nd Street

Amenities

Sitting on a large corner lot on a quiet street in West LA's sought after Westchester neighborhood, this beautifully remodeled one-story home is sure to please. Walking through the front door you will be greeted by amazing amounts of natural light and an open concept floor-plan. Large bay windows in the living room and kitchen make this stunning home bright and vibrant. Beautiful bamboo floors leads you past the dining area and into the large and open kitchen, complete with a spacious walk-in pantry and brand new appliances. Enjoy the greenery and blooming fruit trees in the backyard from the breakfast nook near the large kitchen bay-windows. This home is complete with two master-suites, each with spacious walk-in closets and large windows to welcome in the natural light. The largest of the two master-bedrooms boasts a jet tub and walk in shower, as well as a private entrance through a large sliding glass door to the backyard seating area. The final two bedrooms are situated off of the hall, sharing a spacious full bathroom. Several mature fruit trees line the backyard, including mandarin orange, avocado, loquat, banana, guava, and lemon. Included are all brand new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. There are many other features to this home including a fully integrated ADT alarm system, epoxy garage flooring, and luxury vinyl tile in kitchen.