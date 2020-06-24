All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:06 PM

6432 W 82nd Street

6432 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6432 West 82nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Sitting on a large corner lot on a quiet street in West LA's sought after Westchester neighborhood, this beautifully remodeled one-story home is sure to please. Walking through the front door you will be greeted by amazing amounts of natural light and an open concept floor-plan. Large bay windows in the living room and kitchen make this stunning home bright and vibrant. Beautiful bamboo floors leads you past the dining area and into the large and open kitchen, complete with a spacious walk-in pantry and brand new appliances. Enjoy the greenery and blooming fruit trees in the backyard from the breakfast nook near the large kitchen bay-windows. This home is complete with two master-suites, each with spacious walk-in closets and large windows to welcome in the natural light. The largest of the two master-bedrooms boasts a jet tub and walk in shower, as well as a private entrance through a large sliding glass door to the backyard seating area. The final two bedrooms are situated off of the hall, sharing a spacious full bathroom. Several mature fruit trees line the backyard, including mandarin orange, avocado, loquat, banana, guava, and lemon. Included are all brand new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer. There are many other features to this home including a fully integrated ADT alarm system, epoxy garage flooring, and luxury vinyl tile in kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6432 W 82nd Street have any available units?
6432 W 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6432 W 82nd Street have?
Some of 6432 W 82nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6432 W 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
6432 W 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6432 W 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 6432 W 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6432 W 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 6432 W 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 6432 W 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6432 W 82nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6432 W 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 6432 W 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 6432 W 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 6432 W 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6432 W 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6432 W 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
