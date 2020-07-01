6424 Whitaker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Encino adjacent 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house with sparkling pool and Jacuzzi. Home offers over 2000 sq ft open floor-plan. Master bedroom is 15'x25' with THREE closets and a large window/door overlooking the backyard. Large Den/Family room equipped with full size bar, built-in bookshelves, wood burning fireplace and 2 walls of windows/doors overlooking the 8,000 sq ft yard with pool and jacuzzi. Kitchen features granite counters and sliding glass door out to a covered/enclosed year round patio with bench seating for 10. Pool has (removable) childproof fence (not shown in picture). Two car garage, RV access, Central Heat/AC. Close to Lake Balboa/Sepulveda Basin Recreation area. Miles and Miles of Bike/Walking paths. Easy access to Orange line. Close to both 101 & 405 freeway. Available for an immediate move-in!