Los Angeles, CA
6424 Whitaker Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 4:50 PM

6424 Whitaker Avenue

6424 Whitaker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6424 Whitaker Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Encino adjacent 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house with sparkling pool and Jacuzzi. Home offers over 2000 sq ft open floor-plan. Master bedroom is 15'x25' with THREE closets and a large window/door overlooking the backyard. Large Den/Family room equipped with full size bar, built-in bookshelves, wood burning fireplace and 2 walls of windows/doors overlooking the 8,000 sq ft yard with pool and jacuzzi. Kitchen features granite counters and sliding glass door out to a covered/enclosed year round patio with bench seating for 10. Pool has (removable) childproof fence (not shown in picture). Two car garage, RV access, Central Heat/AC. Close to Lake Balboa/Sepulveda Basin Recreation area. Miles and Miles of Bike/Walking paths. Easy access to Orange line. Close to both 101 & 405 freeway. Available for an immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6424 Whitaker Avenue have any available units?
6424 Whitaker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6424 Whitaker Avenue have?
Some of 6424 Whitaker Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6424 Whitaker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6424 Whitaker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6424 Whitaker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6424 Whitaker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6424 Whitaker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6424 Whitaker Avenue offers parking.
Does 6424 Whitaker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6424 Whitaker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6424 Whitaker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6424 Whitaker Avenue has a pool.
Does 6424 Whitaker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6424 Whitaker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6424 Whitaker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6424 Whitaker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

