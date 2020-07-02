642 Silver Lake Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful Craftsman in Silverlake! - Welcome to your newly renovated Craftsman 2 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room! This gem is nestled in the heart of Silver Lake - one of the most desired neighborhoods in Los Angeles. This exquisitely upgraded home features brand new engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops and premium stainless steel appliances.The long spacious driveway leads you to a secured single car garage featuring a wifi enabled garage door opener. The backyard is professionally landscaped and ready for entertaining your guests. If you are looking for a spectacularly remodeled home in trendy Silver Lake, come and see why this home is so special!



