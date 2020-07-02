All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

642 Silver Lake Blvd

642 Silver Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

642 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Craftsman in Silverlake! - Welcome to your newly renovated Craftsman 2 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room! This gem is nestled in the heart of Silver Lake - one of the most desired neighborhoods in Los Angeles. This exquisitely upgraded home features brand new engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops and premium stainless steel appliances.The long spacious driveway leads you to a secured single car garage featuring a wifi enabled garage door opener. The backyard is professionally landscaped and ready for entertaining your guests. If you are looking for a spectacularly remodeled home in trendy Silver Lake, come and see why this home is so special!

(RLNE5697225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Silver Lake Blvd have any available units?
642 Silver Lake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 642 Silver Lake Blvd have?
Some of 642 Silver Lake Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Silver Lake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
642 Silver Lake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Silver Lake Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 Silver Lake Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 642 Silver Lake Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 642 Silver Lake Blvd offers parking.
Does 642 Silver Lake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Silver Lake Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Silver Lake Blvd have a pool?
No, 642 Silver Lake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 642 Silver Lake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 642 Silver Lake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Silver Lake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Silver Lake Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

