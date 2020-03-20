6415 Pacific Avenue D

Amenities

Pretty 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, CONDO home property rental in the vibrant Playa Del Rey neighborhood in L.A.! This condo unit is just steps away from the beach! Walking distance to and from Playa Del Rey town with many restaurants, bars, post office, dry cleaner, chiropractor clinic, barbershop, etc. And also just a walking distance to and from Marina Del Rey and Fisherman’s Village!



It comes with an attached garage/2-car space (shared garage).



The spacious and comfy interior offers polished hardwood floor and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, dryer, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. It has forced-air heating and one portable A/C in one room. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included. The exterior has a balcony, deck, and rooftop—cool spots for some much-needed R&R. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are very much welcome. Smoking is not allowed though.



It’s near to and from the beach, business center, public transportation stops/hub, schools, and parks. Tenant pays water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle the HOA fees (trash).

Perfect location and a perfect place to call home!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Westminster Dog Park, Venice Recreation Center, Kinney Plaza, Ozone Park, and Oakwood Playground.



96. The condo is located in a Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise area with excellent bike lanes.



1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile

33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile

18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile



