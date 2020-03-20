All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

6415 Pacific Avenue D

6415 Pacific Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

6415 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1682 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, CONDO home property rental in the vibrant Playa Del Rey neighborhood in L.A.! This condo unit is just steps away from the beach! Walking distance to and from Playa Del Rey town with many restaurants, bars, post office, dry cleaner, chiropractor clinic, barbershop, etc. And also just a walking distance to and from Marina Del Rey and Fisherman’s Village!

It comes with an attached garage/2-car space (shared garage).

The spacious and comfy interior offers polished hardwood floor and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, dishwasher, dryer, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. It has forced-air heating and one portable A/C in one room. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included. The exterior has a balcony, deck, and rooftop—cool spots for some much-needed R&R. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are very much welcome. Smoking is not allowed though.

It’s near to and from the beach, business center, public transportation stops/hub, schools, and parks. Tenant pays water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord will handle the HOA fees (trash).
Perfect location and a perfect place to call home!

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Westminster Dog Park, Venice Recreation Center, Kinney Plaza, Ozone Park, and Oakwood Playground.

Walk Score: 92. Bike Score:
96. The condo is located in a Walker’s and Biker’s Paradise area with excellent bike lanes.

Bus lines:
1 Main St & Santa Monica Blvd/UCLA - 0.1 mile
33 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5743572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

