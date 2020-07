6411 IVARENE Avenue

Amenities

MAGNIFICENT VILLA - CELEBRITY HIDEAWAY OASIS - BUILT BY OWNER TO EXACTING SPECIFICATIONS - HOLLYWOOD HILLS VIEW - LARGE LOT WITH LONG PRIVATE DRIVEWAY - LIVING ROOM WITH HIGH OPEN BEAMED CEILING & FRENCH DOORS TO GARDEN AND SPA - HUGE DINING ROOM WITH HIGH CEILING & FRENCH DOORS TO GARDEN - WOOD FLOORS THRU-OUT - KITCHEN WITH TOP-OF-THE-LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & TERRAZZO FLOOR & ADJACENT BREAKFAST NOOK - 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - ONE DOWNSTAIRS W/BATH, WALK-IN CLOSET AND BALCONY - THE 2ND MASTER UPSTAIRS W/BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET, SITTING ROOM & BALCONY - MAIDS ROOM WITH BATH - GUEST QUARTERS W/KITCHENETTE - PRIVATE GUEST HOUSE W/BATH, VIEWS AND MEDITATION GARDEN - INFINITY POOL & 2 SPAS - 3-CAR GARAGE - SECURITY SYSTEM - 2-ZONE A/C - 3-STORY ELEVATOR - ENTERTAINERS DREAM HOME - ALSO FOR SALE, LEASE-PURCHASE OR LEASE-OPTION.