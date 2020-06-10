All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:56 AM

640 North TULAROSA Drive

640 Tularosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

640 Tularosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming craftsman in the heart of Silver lake. The front of two houses on one lot with gated entry. 3 bedrooms 1 bath, bright and open living room with French doors that open up to the deck. Laundry in unit. Ready for immediate move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 North TULAROSA Drive have any available units?
640 North TULAROSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 North TULAROSA Drive have?
Some of 640 North TULAROSA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 North TULAROSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
640 North TULAROSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 North TULAROSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 640 North TULAROSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 640 North TULAROSA Drive offer parking?
No, 640 North TULAROSA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 640 North TULAROSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 North TULAROSA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 North TULAROSA Drive have a pool?
No, 640 North TULAROSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 640 North TULAROSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 640 North TULAROSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 640 North TULAROSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 North TULAROSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
