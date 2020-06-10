640 Tularosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Silver Lake
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming craftsman in the heart of Silver lake. The front of two houses on one lot with gated entry. 3 bedrooms 1 bath, bright and open living room with French doors that open up to the deck. Laundry in unit. Ready for immediate move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 640 North TULAROSA Drive have any available units?
