All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 640 Bynner Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
640 Bynner Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

640 Bynner Drive

640 Bynner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

640 Bynner Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful, Beautiful, Beautiful! It's obvious the owner of this property shows pride of ownership and doesn't cut corners when it comes to maintaining this family home. This single level remodeled three bedroom, two bath beauty offers 1,806 square feet of luxurious living space, a living room with an elegant fireplace, a spacious dining area separate from the kitchen and a good sized family room. Each bathroom is beautifully remodeled. The master 3/4 bathroom boasts a beautiful spa-like setting with a step-in shower, and a vanity sink. The second bathroom is a full bath for those who love the tub and a shower. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with tile, white granite, beautiful cabinets, and new appliances. The interior offers a clean and modern pallet and has been completely updated, painted and has newly installed flooring. This home is perfect for the family that likes to entertain, or anyone who likes to work from home out of the private office.This home is perfect for the family that likes to entertain, or anyone who likes to work from home out of the private office. Call Maggie at 310-866-1959 or Sally at 310-707-7378 for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Bynner Drive have any available units?
640 Bynner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 Bynner Drive have?
Some of 640 Bynner Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Bynner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
640 Bynner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Bynner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 640 Bynner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 640 Bynner Drive offer parking?
No, 640 Bynner Drive does not offer parking.
Does 640 Bynner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 640 Bynner Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Bynner Drive have a pool?
No, 640 Bynner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 640 Bynner Drive have accessible units?
No, 640 Bynner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Bynner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Bynner Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College