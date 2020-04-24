640 Bynner Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Beautiful, Beautiful, Beautiful! It's obvious the owner of this property shows pride of ownership and doesn't cut corners when it comes to maintaining this family home. This single level remodeled three bedroom, two bath beauty offers 1,806 square feet of luxurious living space, a living room with an elegant fireplace, a spacious dining area separate from the kitchen and a good sized family room. Each bathroom is beautifully remodeled. The master 3/4 bathroom boasts a beautiful spa-like setting with a step-in shower, and a vanity sink. The second bathroom is a full bath for those who love the tub and a shower. The kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with tile, white granite, beautiful cabinets, and new appliances. The interior offers a clean and modern pallet and has been completely updated, painted and has newly installed flooring. This home is perfect for the family that likes to entertain, or anyone who likes to work from home out of the private office.This home is perfect for the family that likes to entertain, or anyone who likes to work from home out of the private office. Call Maggie at 310-866-1959 or Sally at 310-707-7378 for your private showing.