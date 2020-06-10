636 North HILL Place

Amenities

This gorgeous 1 bedroom unit in Chinatown has just been completely remodeled to perfection! The kitchen features new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, new cabinets, and a large stainless steel sink. Off the bedroom is a great balcony to take in the city views. Central A/C & Heating. Laundry facilities are available on each floor of the building. Located 1 block from the Music Center, Grand Park, Courthouse and close to City Hall, MOCA, and Union Station, as well as many restaurants and shops. Easy access to the 5, 10, 101, and 110 freeways. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, and cable/internet/phone. One or two parking spaces are available for an additional fee.