Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

636 North HILL Place

636 North Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

636 North Hill Place, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This gorgeous 1 bedroom unit in Chinatown has just been completely remodeled to perfection! The kitchen features new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, new cabinets, and a large stainless steel sink. Off the bedroom is a great balcony to take in the city views. Central A/C & Heating. Laundry facilities are available on each floor of the building. Located 1 block from the Music Center, Grand Park, Courthouse and close to City Hall, MOCA, and Union Station, as well as many restaurants and shops. Easy access to the 5, 10, 101, and 110 freeways. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, and cable/internet/phone. One or two parking spaces are available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 North HILL Place have any available units?
636 North HILL Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 North HILL Place have?
Some of 636 North HILL Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 North HILL Place currently offering any rent specials?
636 North HILL Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 North HILL Place pet-friendly?
No, 636 North HILL Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 636 North HILL Place offer parking?
Yes, 636 North HILL Place offers parking.
Does 636 North HILL Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 North HILL Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 North HILL Place have a pool?
No, 636 North HILL Place does not have a pool.
Does 636 North HILL Place have accessible units?
No, 636 North HILL Place does not have accessible units.
Does 636 North HILL Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 North HILL Place does not have units with dishwashers.

