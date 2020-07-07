All apartments in Los Angeles
636 N. Lafayette Park Pl.
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:53 AM

636 N. Lafayette Park Pl.

636 N La Fayette Park Pl · No Longer Available
Location

636 N La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
The Ultimate in California Indoor/Outdoor Living!
This is a 3-bedroom 3 bath stand-alone home. Little guesthouse to make a 3rd bedroom and bath (toilet & shower)
Master bedroom has beautiful ensuite bathroom.
Beautifully landscaped front and back yard
Incredible sliding door enables bringing the outdoor living experience in.
The La Fayette Silverlake Retreat has to offer:
2 bedrooms both with Queen size beds
Additional detached Guesthouse with Queen bed, Kitchenette and bath (toilet & shower).
2 full bathrooms both with tubs and showers.
Open style Mid Century living room amazing for entertaining and lounging with large flat screen TV
Wireless Internet, telephone service, Cable TV
Gorgeous Walnut floors through out entire retreat
In house Washer & dryer
Open kitchen equipped with dishwasher, microwave, stove, toaster oven, and refrigerator Great cooking gear with beautiful contemporary dish and stemware.
Large backyard with gourmet outdoor barbeque and covered outdoor dining.
Off Street private parking
Silverlake Area is a part of Los Angeles best known as a trendy, eclectic gathering of hipsters & creative groups. It is one of the most sought after communities for this reason. Centrally located, just 10 to 20 minutes to everything that is relevant in Los Angeles. Silverlake is located just five miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. have any available units?
636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. have?
Some of 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. offers parking.
Does 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. have a pool?
No, 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. have accessible units?
No, 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 N. Lafayette Park Pl. has units with dishwashers.

