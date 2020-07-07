636 N. Lafayette Park Pl.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

The Ultimate in California Indoor/Outdoor Living!

This is a 3-bedroom 3 bath stand-alone home. Little guesthouse to make a 3rd bedroom and bath (toilet & shower)

Master bedroom has beautiful ensuite bathroom.

Beautifully landscaped front and back yard

Incredible sliding door enables bringing the outdoor living experience in.

The La Fayette Silverlake Retreat has to offer:

2 bedrooms both with Queen size beds

Additional detached Guesthouse with Queen bed, Kitchenette and bath (toilet & shower).

2 full bathrooms both with tubs and showers.

Open style Mid Century living room amazing for entertaining and lounging with large flat screen TV

Wireless Internet, telephone service, Cable TV

Gorgeous Walnut floors through out entire retreat

In house Washer & dryer

Open kitchen equipped with dishwasher, microwave, stove, toaster oven, and refrigerator Great cooking gear with beautiful contemporary dish and stemware.

Large backyard with gourmet outdoor barbeque and covered outdoor dining.

Off Street private parking

Silverlake Area is a part of Los Angeles best known as a trendy, eclectic gathering of hipsters & creative groups. It is one of the most sought after communities for this reason. Centrally located, just 10 to 20 minutes to everything that is relevant in Los Angeles. Silverlake is located just five miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.