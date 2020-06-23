All apartments in Los Angeles
6358 HAZELTINE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6358 HAZELTINE Avenue

6358 N Hazeltine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6358 N Hazeltine Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Don't miss this modern, loft-like, bright top floor 3 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer. Incredible entertaining space is created by a large kitchen and huge quartz countertop that has room for barstools and is open to living room. This is truly a place for someone that loves to cook! Newly constructed building is gated and private and features high ceilings and recessed lighting, new hardwood floors, custom paint and lighting. Large linen closet. Central AC and heat. Spacious baths have new tile, fixtures and vanity. One of the three bedrooms is a large master with private bathroom. Living room has sliding glass door has small balcony. Secure spacious parking lot with 2 parking spaces (tandem). Pet friendly. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue have any available units?
6358 HAZELTINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue have?
Some of 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6358 HAZELTINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6358 HAZELTINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
