6358 HAZELTINE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Don't miss this modern, loft-like, bright top floor 3 bed 2 bath with washer and dryer. Incredible entertaining space is created by a large kitchen and huge quartz countertop that has room for barstools and is open to living room. This is truly a place for someone that loves to cook! Newly constructed building is gated and private and features high ceilings and recessed lighting, new hardwood floors, custom paint and lighting. Large linen closet. Central AC and heat. Spacious baths have new tile, fixtures and vanity. One of the three bedrooms is a large master with private bathroom. Living room has sliding glass door has small balcony. Secure spacious parking lot with 2 parking spaces (tandem). Pet friendly. Available now.