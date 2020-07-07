635 North JUNE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

This classic Hancock Park Traditional offers modern amenities with original character. Offering a functional layout, formal entry leads to dining room which connects to kitchen with stone countertops and updated appliances. Living room leads to downstairs guest room, sun-room and brand new, full-bathroom. With views of treetops, Master bedroom leads to large walk-in closet and double vanity sinks. Two additional guest rooms connect via Jack-and-Jill bathroom featuring original blue and yellow tile in pristine condition. Brand new fixtures have been installed for a clean and fresh look. Centrally located and adjacent to some of LA's top restaurants and shops. This home is "done done" and ready to go!