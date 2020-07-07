All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020

635 North JUNE Street

635 North June Street · No Longer Available
Location

635 North June Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This classic Hancock Park Traditional offers modern amenities with original character. Offering a functional layout, formal entry leads to dining room which connects to kitchen with stone countertops and updated appliances. Living room leads to downstairs guest room, sun-room and brand new, full-bathroom. With views of treetops, Master bedroom leads to large walk-in closet and double vanity sinks. Two additional guest rooms connect via Jack-and-Jill bathroom featuring original blue and yellow tile in pristine condition. Brand new fixtures have been installed for a clean and fresh look. Centrally located and adjacent to some of LA's top restaurants and shops. This home is "done done" and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

