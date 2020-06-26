6339 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Private and gated 1920's Spanish located in prime Beverly Grove, featuring 4 beds and 3 baths, this home has been updated combining modern designer finishes and authentic architectural elements. Living areas offer an ample living room with beamed ceilings and fireplace, family room and formal dining room, chefs kitchen with state of the art appliances, calacatta gold center island, ideal for entertaining, sleeping quarters consist of 4 bedrooms including a spacious master retreat with bathroom suite with dressing room. Amenities include a new pool with spa, cabana, grassy yard and top of the line security and camera systems. Located just minutes from the city's finest shops and restaurants.