Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

6331 MARYLAND Drive

6331 Maryland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6331 Maryland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING, CHARACTER-RICH TUDOR IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious, two-story home features a dramatic living room with pitched and beamed ceiling, fireplace and picture window with stained glass accents. A step-down formal dining room adjoins a beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and French doors leading from both the dining room and kitchen to a trellised patio and lush, private yard. The first level has one ensuite bedroom and the second level includes an ensuite master and two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Additional features include beautiful period details throughout, peg-and-groove hardwoods, built-in bookcases and storage, AC on second level, tankless water heater, and ample driveway parking. Available furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Guesthouse retained by owner. Available mid-August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6331 MARYLAND Drive have any available units?
6331 MARYLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6331 MARYLAND Drive have?
Some of 6331 MARYLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6331 MARYLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6331 MARYLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6331 MARYLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6331 MARYLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6331 MARYLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6331 MARYLAND Drive offers parking.
Does 6331 MARYLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6331 MARYLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6331 MARYLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 6331 MARYLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6331 MARYLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 6331 MARYLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6331 MARYLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6331 MARYLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
