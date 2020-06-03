6331 MARYLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

STUNNING, CHARACTER-RICH TUDOR IN BEVERLY GROVE. This spacious, two-story home features a dramatic living room with pitched and beamed ceiling, fireplace and picture window with stained glass accents. A step-down formal dining room adjoins a beautifully remodeled chef's kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and French doors leading from both the dining room and kitchen to a trellised patio and lush, private yard. The first level has one ensuite bedroom and the second level includes an ensuite master and two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Additional features include beautiful period details throughout, peg-and-groove hardwoods, built-in bookcases and storage, AC on second level, tankless water heater, and ample driveway parking. Available furnished, partially furnished or unfurnished. Guesthouse retained by owner. Available mid-August.