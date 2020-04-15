6328 Orange St

Amenities
LARGE UPPER REAR 1 BEDROOM NEW KITCHEN W/D - Property Id: 98941
1200 sq ft newly remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite, stainless, new tile and bath fixtures. Bright Art Deco upper rear with 2 entrances. Lots of storage. 2 walk in closets. 10 foot ceilings, crown moldings, chair rails. Corner unit with private entrance and NO COMMON walls. Lovely balcony off the living room and one off the kitchen. NEW washer /dryer in unit. Building is rent control and is retrofitted. Alarm. Quiet building near public transportation.Walk to Cedars, Olympia, Beverly Center, The Grove, LACMA, banks, restaurants, Trader Joe's. Cats OK. Must have good credit. Available NOW
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98941
Property Id 98941
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4686018)