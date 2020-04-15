6328 Orange St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly rent controlled dogs allowed

LARGE UPPER REAR 1 BEDROOM NEW KITCHEN W/D - Property Id: 98941



1200 sq ft newly remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite, stainless, new tile and bath fixtures. Bright Art Deco upper rear with 2 entrances. Lots of storage. 2 walk in closets. 10 foot ceilings, crown moldings, chair rails. Corner unit with private entrance and NO COMMON walls. Lovely balcony off the living room and one off the kitchen. NEW washer /dryer in unit. Building is rent control and is retrofitted. Alarm. Quiet building near public transportation.Walk to Cedars, Olympia, Beverly Center, The Grove, LACMA, banks, restaurants, Trader Joe's. Cats OK. Must have good credit. Available NOW

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98941

Property Id 98941



No Dogs Allowed



