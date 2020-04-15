All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6328 Orange St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6328 Orange St
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

6328 Orange St

6328 W Orange St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6328 W Orange St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
rent controlled
dogs allowed
LARGE UPPER REAR 1 BEDROOM NEW KITCHEN W/D - Property Id: 98941

1200 sq ft newly remodeled with brand new kitchen, granite, stainless, new tile and bath fixtures. Bright Art Deco upper rear with 2 entrances. Lots of storage. 2 walk in closets. 10 foot ceilings, crown moldings, chair rails. Corner unit with private entrance and NO COMMON walls. Lovely balcony off the living room and one off the kitchen. NEW washer /dryer in unit. Building is rent control and is retrofitted. Alarm. Quiet building near public transportation.Walk to Cedars, Olympia, Beverly Center, The Grove, LACMA, banks, restaurants, Trader Joe's. Cats OK. Must have good credit. Available NOW
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98941
Property Id 98941

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4686018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Orange St have any available units?
6328 Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6328 Orange St have?
Some of 6328 Orange St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6328 Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 6328 Orange St offer parking?
No, 6328 Orange St does not offer parking.
Does 6328 Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6328 Orange St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Orange St have a pool?
No, 6328 Orange St does not have a pool.
Does 6328 Orange St have accessible units?
No, 6328 Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 Orange St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6328 Orange St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College