6319 Longridge Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Completely remodeled home in wonderful Valley Glen. New hardwood floors and LED recessed lighting throughout. New tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and under-cabinet LED lights. New stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove. Tankless water heater, central air, and new horizontal blinds. Master bedroom with french doors to the backyard. Back patio with large grassy yard. Bonus rec room/office with LED recessed lighting and air conditioning. All-new plants and garden lights in private backyard. 1-car attached garage plus space for 2-3 more cars in the driveway. Conveniently located close to everything. Must see to appreciate.