Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

6319 Longridge Avenue

6319 Longridge Avenue · (818) 371-1665
Location

6319 Longridge Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home in wonderful Valley Glen. New hardwood floors and LED recessed lighting throughout. New tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops and under-cabinet LED lights. New stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove. Tankless water heater, central air, and new horizontal blinds. Master bedroom with french doors to the backyard. Back patio with large grassy yard. Bonus rec room/office with LED recessed lighting and air conditioning. All-new plants and garden lights in private backyard. 1-car attached garage plus space for 2-3 more cars in the driveway. Conveniently located close to everything. Must see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6319 Longridge Avenue have any available units?
6319 Longridge Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6319 Longridge Avenue have?
Some of 6319 Longridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6319 Longridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6319 Longridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6319 Longridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6319 Longridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6319 Longridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6319 Longridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6319 Longridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6319 Longridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6319 Longridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 6319 Longridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6319 Longridge Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6319 Longridge Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6319 Longridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6319 Longridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
