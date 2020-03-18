All apartments in Los Angeles
6312 Costello Avenue
Last updated April 13 2019 at 5:23 PM

6312 Costello Avenue

6312 Costello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6312 Costello Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a covered porch entrance, a lush-green lawn, and a drive that leads to the backyard, where you will find a detached two-car garage and a spacious patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features stunning hardwood flooring, lots of natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and lots of wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply toda
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 Costello Avenue have any available units?
6312 Costello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6312 Costello Avenue have?
Some of 6312 Costello Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 Costello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Costello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Costello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6312 Costello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6312 Costello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Costello Avenue offers parking.
Does 6312 Costello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6312 Costello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Costello Avenue have a pool?
No, 6312 Costello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Costello Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6312 Costello Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6312 Costello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 Costello Avenue has units with dishwashers.
