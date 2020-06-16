All apartments in Los Angeles
6309 W. 78th Place

6309 West 78th Place · (818) 884-5155 ext. 407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6309 West 78th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6309 W. 78th Place · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
REMODELED 3 bed/2 bath HOUSE in WESTCHESTER minutes away from the BEACH! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Perfectly situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street, minutes away from Playa Del Rey Beach, Loyola Marymount University, and Westfield Culver City Mall.

This great house has lots of Open Space, Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Remodeled Bathrooms with high end glass shower doors and claw tub, Central A/C, hardwood floors, recess lighting, ceiling fans, window shutters, walk-in closet, washer/dryer, a great private Backyard and two car garage with plenty of storage. Gardener Provided.

To see a video of the property: https://vimeo.com/410235247

Lease price: $5,195.
Security deposit amount will depend on credit and history.
Pets accepted with additional deposit.

For more information or to view this property, please call or text 818-900-1328.
Realtor DRE #02043086

"LRS is an Equal Housing Provider and follows all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5046272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6309 W. 78th Place have any available units?
6309 W. 78th Place has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6309 W. 78th Place have?
Some of 6309 W. 78th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6309 W. 78th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6309 W. 78th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6309 W. 78th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6309 W. 78th Place is pet friendly.
Does 6309 W. 78th Place offer parking?
Yes, 6309 W. 78th Place does offer parking.
Does 6309 W. 78th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6309 W. 78th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6309 W. 78th Place have a pool?
No, 6309 W. 78th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6309 W. 78th Place have accessible units?
No, 6309 W. 78th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6309 W. 78th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6309 W. 78th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
