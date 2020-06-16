6309 W. 78th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

REMODELED 3 bed/2 bath HOUSE in WESTCHESTER minutes away from the BEACH! - Completely remodeled home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Perfectly situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street, minutes away from Playa Del Rey Beach, Loyola Marymount University, and Westfield Culver City Mall.



This great house has lots of Open Space, Remodeled Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, Remodeled Bathrooms with high end glass shower doors and claw tub, Central A/C, hardwood floors, recess lighting, ceiling fans, window shutters, walk-in closet, washer/dryer, a great private Backyard and two car garage with plenty of storage. Gardener Provided.



To see a video of the property: https://vimeo.com/410235247



Lease price: $5,195.

Security deposit amount will depend on credit and history.

Pets accepted with additional deposit.



For more information or to view this property, please call or text 818-900-1328.

Realtor DRE #02043086



