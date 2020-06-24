All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

630 Hauser

630 Hauser Boulevard
Location

630 Hauser Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,540* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,680* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,750* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,780/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this sophisticated one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Mid-Wilshire home. (IF #LAX194)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your lovely living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Mid-Wilshire apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-24/7 Security
-In-Floor Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

A Few Things To Note

-Photos are from a similar property.
-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Hauser have any available units?
630 Hauser doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Hauser have?
Some of 630 Hauser's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Hauser currently offering any rent specials?
630 Hauser is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Hauser pet-friendly?
No, 630 Hauser is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 630 Hauser offer parking?
Yes, 630 Hauser offers parking.
Does 630 Hauser have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 Hauser does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Hauser have a pool?
No, 630 Hauser does not have a pool.
Does 630 Hauser have accessible units?
No, 630 Hauser does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Hauser have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 Hauser does not have units with dishwashers.
