628 W 87th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors new construction garage carpet range

This beautiful! BRAND NEW DUPLEX NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED, both units has 5 bedrooms, 3 bath. Master bedroom has walk- in closet, tons of common space with open concept living area. Laminated wooden floor and new carpet in bedrooms, front and back unit. The property has an open floor plan with natural lights, very spacious kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets, new QUARTZ kitchen counter tops, stove, washer and dryer hook ups,central heat, modern and spacious bathrooms, recessed lighting, tankless water heaters, Two car garage and open spaces, gated all around for security and privacy.