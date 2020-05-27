All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

628 W 87th Street

628 West 87th Street · No Longer Available
Location

628 West 87th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This beautiful! BRAND NEW DUPLEX NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED, both units has 5 bedrooms, 3 bath. Master bedroom has walk- in closet, tons of common space with open concept living area. Laminated wooden floor and new carpet in bedrooms, front and back unit. The property has an open floor plan with natural lights, very spacious kitchen with plenty of storage cabinets, new QUARTZ kitchen counter tops, stove, washer and dryer hook ups,central heat, modern and spacious bathrooms, recessed lighting, tankless water heaters, Two car garage and open spaces, gated all around for security and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 W 87th Street have any available units?
628 W 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 W 87th Street have?
Some of 628 W 87th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 W 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
628 W 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 W 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 628 W 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 628 W 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 628 W 87th Street offers parking.
Does 628 W 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 W 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 W 87th Street have a pool?
No, 628 W 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 628 W 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 628 W 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 628 W 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 W 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
