6269 Norwich Avenue 6269

6269 Norwich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6269 Norwich Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing 3BD/2BA - Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Large Yard, Private Garage! - Welcome to the Norwhich House! 6269 Norwhich Avenue is beautifully situated in the residental neighborhood of Van Nuys! With a walkscore of 72 most errands can be accomplished on foot! Host a family BBQ in your huge backyard, or what about a family game night in your private garage!

*Pricing Subject to Change*

House Features--
- Hardwood Style Floors
- Granite Countetertops
- Subway Tile
- Garage
- Light Fixtures
- Brush Nickel Hardware
- Custom Windows & Blinds
- Central AC

*pricing is subject to change*

Close to:
Valley Glen / Sherman Oaks / Van Nuys Amtrak / Lake Balboa / Reseda / Northridge
Panorama City / Encino

(RLNE4615148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 have any available units?
6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 have?
Some of 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 currently offering any rent specials?
6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 pet-friendly?
No, 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 offer parking?
Yes, 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 offers parking.
Does 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 have a pool?
No, 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 does not have a pool.
Does 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 have accessible units?
No, 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 does not have accessible units.
Does 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6269 Norwich Avenue 6269 does not have units with dishwashers.
