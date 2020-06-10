6269 Norwich Avenue 6269

Amenities
Amazing 3BD/2BA - Wood Floors, Granite Countertops, Large Yard, Private Garage! - Welcome to the Norwhich House! 6269 Norwhich Avenue is beautifully situated in the residental neighborhood of Van Nuys! With a walkscore of 72 most errands can be accomplished on foot! Host a family BBQ in your huge backyard, or what about a family game night in your private garage!
*Pricing Subject to Change*
House Features--
- Hardwood Style Floors
- Granite Countetertops
- Subway Tile
- Garage
- Light Fixtures
- Brush Nickel Hardware
- Custom Windows & Blinds
- Central AC
Close to:
Valley Glen / Sherman Oaks / Van Nuys Amtrak / Lake Balboa / Reseda / Northridge
Panorama City / Encino
