Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

6265 Canoga Avenue

6265 N Canoga Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6265 N Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this light and bright townhouse located in the gated Warner Woodlands Townhomes! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse has been updated with new carpet and wood/wood like flooring and new lighting fixtures throughout. Recently painted and cleaned this home is move in ready. Other notable features include vaulted ceilings, large living room, dining room, open kitchen with eat in breakfast area, views from master bedroom and close proximity to tennis courts and the pool/spa area. 2 cardirect access garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 Canoga Avenue have any available units?
6265 Canoga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6265 Canoga Avenue have?
Some of 6265 Canoga Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6265 Canoga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Canoga Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Canoga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6265 Canoga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6265 Canoga Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6265 Canoga Avenue offers parking.
Does 6265 Canoga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6265 Canoga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Canoga Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6265 Canoga Avenue has a pool.
Does 6265 Canoga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6265 Canoga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Canoga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6265 Canoga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

