6265 Canoga Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to this light and bright townhouse located in the gated Warner Woodlands Townhomes! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse has been updated with new carpet and wood/wood like flooring and new lighting fixtures throughout. Recently painted and cleaned this home is move in ready. Other notable features include vaulted ceilings, large living room, dining room, open kitchen with eat in breakfast area, views from master bedroom and close proximity to tennis courts and the pool/spa area. 2 cardirect access garage.