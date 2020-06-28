6253 Hollywood Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill media room

One of a kind living in the heart of Hollywood. Dont be fooled by Penthouse listings. This is truly a penthouse, on the top floor (12th) of the history Hollywood and Vine Building. The studio is close to TCL friendly Theatre, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Katsuya Hollywood, and W Hollywood. Youll love my place because of the high ceilings, the views, the location, and the people. My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers.



The space

This is an actual art studio that I do my work out of. I travel quite a bit so when Im not in town painting, my studio provides a very unique staying experience for anyone seeking to break the monotony of hotel stays and vanilla sublets. From the art on the walls, to the arcade system loaded with 10000 retro games, to the 12 foot ceilings, there is truly nothing like staying in an actual art studio on Hollywood blvd.



There are also two TVs with rokus installed. The big one is 78in and the smaller is 40.



Guest access

The only common area is the roof, which has a grill and a fire pit.



Other things to note

Keep in mind I live in the studio half the time so some clothes will be in the closet and one of the dressers. Also, as it is an art studio, supplies may be out in the open.