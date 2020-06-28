All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:56 AM

6253 Hollywood Blvd

6253 W Hollywood Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6253 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

fire pit
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
media room
One of a kind living in the heart of Hollywood. Dont be fooled by Penthouse listings. This is truly a penthouse, on the top floor (12th) of the history Hollywood and Vine Building. The studio is close to TCL friendly Theatre, Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Hollywood Pantages Theatre, Katsuya Hollywood, and W Hollywood. Youll love my place because of the high ceilings, the views, the location, and the people. My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers.

The space
This is an actual art studio that I do my work out of. I travel quite a bit so when Im not in town painting, my studio provides a very unique staying experience for anyone seeking to break the monotony of hotel stays and vanilla sublets. From the art on the walls, to the arcade system loaded with 10000 retro games, to the 12 foot ceilings, there is truly nothing like staying in an actual art studio on Hollywood blvd.

There are also two TVs with rokus installed. The big one is 78in and the smaller is 40.

Guest access
The only common area is the roof, which has a grill and a fire pit.

Other things to note
Keep in mind I live in the studio half the time so some clothes will be in the closet and one of the dressers. Also, as it is an art studio, supplies may be out in the open.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6253 Hollywood Blvd have any available units?
6253 Hollywood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6253 Hollywood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6253 Hollywood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6253 Hollywood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6253 Hollywood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6253 Hollywood Blvd offer parking?
No, 6253 Hollywood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6253 Hollywood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6253 Hollywood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6253 Hollywood Blvd have a pool?
No, 6253 Hollywood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6253 Hollywood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6253 Hollywood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6253 Hollywood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6253 Hollywood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6253 Hollywood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6253 Hollywood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
