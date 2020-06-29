All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:32 AM

6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue

6248 1/2 Shoup Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6248 1/2 Shoup Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to Villa Majorca! Beautifully maintained townhouse in great Woodland Hills location. Spacious unit with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with private patio and attached 2 car garage. Freshly painted interior including kitchen cabinets and new carpet on bottom floor. Upstairs is spacious master bedroom with lots of closets and updated shower plus 2 additional bedrooms and a hall bathroom. Laundry room is in unit next to kitchen with washer and dryer included. Townhouse is an interior unit located within the complex not on Shoup. Located minutes from Warner Center, Westfield Topanga Mall and Village, movie theatres and restaurants with easy access to 101 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue have any available units?
6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue have?
Some of 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue offers parking.
Does 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue have a pool?
No, 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6248 1/2 Shoup Avenue has units with dishwashers.

