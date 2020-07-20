624 SUNSET Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sun-drenched 2 bed 2 bath, urban-inspired loft! Soaring ceilings greet you and sunlight spills through the skylights, giving this expansive open floor plan a warm, inviting vibe. The living room seamlessly flows into the entertainer's kitchen with stainless steel backsplash, counter tops and eat-at bar for cozy meals and coffee conversation. A built in office and extra living space, open directly onto the patio for much desired indoor/outdoor living. The richly furnished powder room enhances the overall unique feel of this gorgeous loft. The upper floor showcases a spacious master suite, complete with a sun deck to make this area an oasis of relaxation. This unit also includes, laundry, solar panels, and radiant heating throughout. All located steps from famed Rose Avenue, Abbott Kinney and Main Street, this designer flat is one not to miss!