Los Angeles, CA
624 SUNSET Avenue
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

624 SUNSET Avenue

624 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

624 Sunset Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sun-drenched 2 bed 2 bath, urban-inspired loft! Soaring ceilings greet you and sunlight spills through the skylights, giving this expansive open floor plan a warm, inviting vibe. The living room seamlessly flows into the entertainer's kitchen with stainless steel backsplash, counter tops and eat-at bar for cozy meals and coffee conversation. A built in office and extra living space, open directly onto the patio for much desired indoor/outdoor living. The richly furnished powder room enhances the overall unique feel of this gorgeous loft. The upper floor showcases a spacious master suite, complete with a sun deck to make this area an oasis of relaxation. This unit also includes, laundry, solar panels, and radiant heating throughout. All located steps from famed Rose Avenue, Abbott Kinney and Main Street, this designer flat is one not to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 SUNSET Avenue have any available units?
624 SUNSET Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 SUNSET Avenue have?
Some of 624 SUNSET Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 SUNSET Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
624 SUNSET Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 SUNSET Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 624 SUNSET Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 624 SUNSET Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 624 SUNSET Avenue offers parking.
Does 624 SUNSET Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 SUNSET Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 SUNSET Avenue have a pool?
No, 624 SUNSET Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 624 SUNSET Avenue have accessible units?
No, 624 SUNSET Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 624 SUNSET Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 SUNSET Avenue has units with dishwashers.
