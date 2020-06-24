624 North CITRUS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming home with comfortable furnishings. 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms has character with original charm. Cozy living room with fire place. Great kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven. Nice formal dining room. Original hardwood flooring is throughout the house. Washer and dryer are inside. Nice patio and backyard for relaxing. Driveway for multiple cars. Walking distance to Melrose Ave. Very close to trendy restaurants and trendy boutiques. Very close to Paramount Pictures Studio. Close to West Hollywood. Close to the Grove. Can be furnished or unfurnished.