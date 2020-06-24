All apartments in Los Angeles
624 North CITRUS Avenue
624 North CITRUS Avenue

624 North Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

624 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home with comfortable furnishings. 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms has character with original charm. Cozy living room with fire place. Great kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, gas oven. Nice formal dining room. Original hardwood flooring is throughout the house. Washer and dryer are inside. Nice patio and backyard for relaxing. Driveway for multiple cars. Walking distance to Melrose Ave. Very close to trendy restaurants and trendy boutiques. Very close to Paramount Pictures Studio. Close to West Hollywood. Close to the Grove. Can be furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 North CITRUS Avenue have any available units?
624 North CITRUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 North CITRUS Avenue have?
Some of 624 North CITRUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 North CITRUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
624 North CITRUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 North CITRUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 624 North CITRUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 624 North CITRUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 624 North CITRUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 624 North CITRUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 North CITRUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 North CITRUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 624 North CITRUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 624 North CITRUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 624 North CITRUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 624 North CITRUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 North CITRUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
