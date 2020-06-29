All apartments in Los Angeles
6236 Nita Avenue 1/2

6236 Nita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6236 Nita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Extraordinary Opportunity to become part of the Villa Valencia Community! Magnificent Condo Unit in Warner Center of Woodland Hills! Located in a private and quiet cul-de-sac street, this Villa Valencia Condo Unit is the LARGEST UNIT IN VILLA VALENCIA. Previous Tenant was owner who is very clean and responsible. This unit features Vast and Spacious 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1 Half Bathroom. The gigantic space includes upgraded, rich, cherry hardwood floors throughout the unit, recessed lighting, custom wood fireplace, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a generous amount of natural light throughout the home. Unit includes Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) which can save on the energy bill. The enormous Living Room is perfect for entertaining and can accommodate a wide variety of furniture. The spacious Dining Room can accommodate a 6 Chair Dining Table. The spacious Kitchen can accommodate a 4 Chair Dining Table. Breakfast Counter/Bar in Kitchen can also seat 4 high chairs. The Unit is made for entertaining! Living Room area has direct access to the 2-Car Garage with built in storage. Phenomenal and massive MASTER BEDROOM with over 300 sq. ft. of space which includes massive closet space and a connected MASTER BATHROOM with double sinks, bathtub and walk-in shower. Other Bedroom is also of generous living space which includes plantation shutters giving plenty of natural light. Close proximity to Costco, AMC 16, The Village, Warner Park, Topanga Westfield Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6236 Nita Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
