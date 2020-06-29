6236 Nita Avenue 1/2

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extraordinary Opportunity to become part of the Villa Valencia Community! Magnificent Condo Unit in Warner Center of Woodland Hills! Located in a private and quiet cul-de-sac street, this Villa Valencia Condo Unit is the LARGEST UNIT IN VILLA VALENCIA. Previous Tenant was owner who is very clean and responsible. This unit features Vast and Spacious 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and 1 Half Bathroom. The gigantic space includes upgraded, rich, cherry hardwood floors throughout the unit, recessed lighting, custom wood fireplace, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters and a generous amount of natural light throughout the home. Unit includes Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) which can save on the energy bill. The enormous Living Room is perfect for entertaining and can accommodate a wide variety of furniture. The spacious Dining Room can accommodate a 6 Chair Dining Table. The spacious Kitchen can accommodate a 4 Chair Dining Table. Breakfast Counter/Bar in Kitchen can also seat 4 high chairs. The Unit is made for entertaining! Living Room area has direct access to the 2-Car Garage with built in storage. Phenomenal and massive MASTER BEDROOM with over 300 sq. ft. of space which includes massive closet space and a connected MASTER BATHROOM with double sinks, bathtub and walk-in shower. Other Bedroom is also of generous living space which includes plantation shutters giving plenty of natural light. Close proximity to Costco, AMC 16, The Village, Warner Park, Topanga Westfield Mall.