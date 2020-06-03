6233 ORANGE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Unbelievably charming Spanish Duplex, 1st Floor unit. Totally redone with all the modern conveniences. Amazing Beverly Grove location. Lower level unit/feels like a home. Immaculately clean and totally restored. All brand new. A must see with original details, formal living room, dining room, breakfast, kitchen, large bedrooms, redone kitchen and bathrooms, central air and heat, steam shower, spa tub, his and hers sinks, make-up area, cedar closet, ceiling fans, recessed low voltage lights, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, 2 ovens, brushed nickel faucets and instant hot water, granite counter tops, new cabinets and new tile, sparkling hardwood floors, original stained glass, new landscape. INCREDIBLE LOCATION. Walk to The Grove/Farmer's Market and BH.