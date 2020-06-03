All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:57 PM

6233 ORANGE Street

6233 Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

6233 Orange St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Unbelievably charming Spanish Duplex, 1st Floor unit. Totally redone with all the modern conveniences. Amazing Beverly Grove location. Lower level unit/feels like a home. Immaculately clean and totally restored. All brand new. A must see with original details, formal living room, dining room, breakfast, kitchen, large bedrooms, redone kitchen and bathrooms, central air and heat, steam shower, spa tub, his and hers sinks, make-up area, cedar closet, ceiling fans, recessed low voltage lights, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, 2 ovens, brushed nickel faucets and instant hot water, granite counter tops, new cabinets and new tile, sparkling hardwood floors, original stained glass, new landscape. INCREDIBLE LOCATION. Walk to The Grove/Farmer's Market and BH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 ORANGE Street have any available units?
6233 ORANGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6233 ORANGE Street have?
Some of 6233 ORANGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6233 ORANGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
6233 ORANGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 ORANGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 6233 ORANGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6233 ORANGE Street offer parking?
No, 6233 ORANGE Street does not offer parking.
Does 6233 ORANGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6233 ORANGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 ORANGE Street have a pool?
No, 6233 ORANGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 6233 ORANGE Street have accessible units?
No, 6233 ORANGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 ORANGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6233 ORANGE Street has units with dishwashers.
