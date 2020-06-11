6227 1/2 Randi Ave.

Amenities

PRIME LOCATION & READY FOR MOVE-IN! 2+2 w/2 car garage (6227.5 Randi) - Tri-level Woodland Hills townhome in great location, ready for occupancy! Features include: 2BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1000 SQF; living room; dining area; galley kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; water + trash included; patio; gated community features pool + spa; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



