Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

6227 1/2 Randi Ave.

6227 1/2 Randi Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6227 1/2 Randi Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
PRIME LOCATION & READY FOR MOVE-IN! 2+2 w/2 car garage (6227.5 Randi) - Tri-level Woodland Hills townhome in great location, ready for occupancy! Features include: 2BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1000 SQF; living room; dining area; galley kitchen w/dishwasher + stove/oven included; washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + air; water + trash included; patio; gated community features pool + spa; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5332933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. have any available units?
6227 1/2 Randi Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. have?
Some of 6227 1/2 Randi Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6227 1/2 Randi Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. offers parking.
Does 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. has a pool.
Does 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6227 1/2 Randi Ave. has units with dishwashers.

