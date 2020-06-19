All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

6224 Ethel Avenue

6224 Ethel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6224 Ethel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Now available! This beautifully renovated 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,686 Sqft home in the heart of Valley Glen. Enter into a light and bright living room, spacious dining area, and updated kitchen. Enjoy the 2 cozy guest bedroom and the comfortable sized master bedroom, attached bathroom & walk in closet. Have fun with friends in backyard with the built-in brick BBQ with sink and fridge great for entertaining guests. Park multiple cars in the long driveway or in the detached garage. Valley Glen, residents can enjoy amenities such as; nearby parks, local restaurants, shopping mall, beautiful hiking trails and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6224 Ethel Avenue have any available units?
6224 Ethel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6224 Ethel Avenue have?
Some of 6224 Ethel Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6224 Ethel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6224 Ethel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6224 Ethel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6224 Ethel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6224 Ethel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6224 Ethel Avenue offers parking.
Does 6224 Ethel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6224 Ethel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6224 Ethel Avenue have a pool?
No, 6224 Ethel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6224 Ethel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6224 Ethel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6224 Ethel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6224 Ethel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
