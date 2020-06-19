6224 Ethel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Now available! This beautifully renovated 3 bed, 3 bath, 1,686 Sqft home in the heart of Valley Glen. Enter into a light and bright living room, spacious dining area, and updated kitchen. Enjoy the 2 cozy guest bedroom and the comfortable sized master bedroom, attached bathroom & walk in closet. Have fun with friends in backyard with the built-in brick BBQ with sink and fridge great for entertaining guests. Park multiple cars in the long driveway or in the detached garage. Valley Glen, residents can enjoy amenities such as; nearby parks, local restaurants, shopping mall, beautiful hiking trails and much more.