Los Angeles, CA
6223 Randi Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

6223 Randi Avenue

6223 Randi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6223 Randi Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Rare Opportunity to lease this beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom and 2 ½ baths townhouse in prime Woodland Hills area. Located 2 blocks away from “The Village”, Costco, restaurants, theaters, and 24 hours fitness. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertop, new marble tile flooring in living room, dining area, and hallway, new carpet in bedrooms and stairway, freshly painted throughout, new light fixtures. Large master suite with private bathroom, second bedroom features bar area with glass shelving and sink. Townhouse is located in a quiet gated complex “Villa Madrid” with a gorgeous community pool. Do not miss this one. Call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6223 Randi Avenue have any available units?
6223 Randi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6223 Randi Avenue have?
Some of 6223 Randi Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6223 Randi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6223 Randi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6223 Randi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6223 Randi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6223 Randi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6223 Randi Avenue offers parking.
Does 6223 Randi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6223 Randi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6223 Randi Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6223 Randi Avenue has a pool.
Does 6223 Randi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6223 Randi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6223 Randi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6223 Randi Avenue has units with dishwashers.

