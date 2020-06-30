6223 Randi Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Rare Opportunity to lease this beautifully upgraded 2 bedroom and 2 ½ baths townhouse in prime Woodland Hills area. Located 2 blocks away from “The Village”, Costco, restaurants, theaters, and 24 hours fitness. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertop, new marble tile flooring in living room, dining area, and hallway, new carpet in bedrooms and stairway, freshly painted throughout, new light fixtures. Large master suite with private bathroom, second bedroom features bar area with glass shelving and sink. Townhouse is located in a quiet gated complex “Villa Madrid” with a gorgeous community pool. Do not miss this one. Call for appointment.